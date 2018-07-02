MEXICO CITY (AP) — A new tropical storm off Mexico's Pacific Coast is intensifying quickly, and forecasters say it could reach hurricane strength Monday and grow into a major hurricane Tuesday, although it is not expected to pose any threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Fabio had sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) by late Sunday. It was centered about 565 miles (910 kilometers) south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and was moving west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

Forecasters said Fabio would likely be a hurricane later Monday and a major hurricane with winds of about 115 mph (185 kph) Tuesday. But the center said the storm would then begin to weaken as it moved farther out into the Pacific.