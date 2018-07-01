HELSINKI (AP) — A law that allows sex without explicit consent to be prosecuted as rape has gone into effect in Sweden, putting the country on par with several others in Europe.

The consent provision that took effect on Sunday was part of broader sexual crimes legislation Swedish approved lawmakers in May.

Previously, a person could be prosecuted for rape in Sweden only if there was evidence of threats or violence.

Under the new law, sexual activity not preceded by a partner's spoken agreement or other clear demonstration of consent could be considered rape. The law does not permit passivity as a sign of voluntary participation or as a defense.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's government initiated the bill last year in the wake of the worldwide #MeToo campaign exposing sexual misconduct.