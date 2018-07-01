World Cup digest moves separately.

TOP STORIES:

TEN--WIMBLEDON

LONDON — Serena Williams spoke at length about all sorts of topics during her pre-tournament news conference at the All England Club on Sunday, from drug testing, to bringing her baby to Centre Court, to the decision to seed her, to a serve that is a question mark as she comes back from injury. No one knows for certain what to expect on the court from the owner of seven Wimbledon titles as Williams returns to the grass-court major for the first time since 2016. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. By 1800 GMT.

WITH:

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-FEDERER'S 8. A look back at Roger Federer's eight Wimbledon titles, including what was at stake, close calls and key quotes. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos. By 1800 GMT.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-WHAT TO KNOW. A quick-hitting guide to what you need to know before Wimbledon starts Monday. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. By 1900 GMT.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON GLANCE. A brief glance at the tournament. UPCOMING: 300 words, photo. By 1600 GMT.

GLF--NATIONAL

POTOMAC, Maryland — Abraham Ancer and Francesco Molinari were tied for the lead in the Quicken Loans National. Tiger Woods was tied for 10th, six shots behind. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. By 2300 GMT.

GLF--US SENIOR OPEN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Jerry Kelly tries to round out a wire-to-wire victory in the U.S. Senior Open at the tricky Broadmoor. David Toms is a shot behind and Kelly's college teammate, is two shots back along with Kirk Triplett. By National Writer Eddie Pells. 700 words, photos. By 1730 GMT.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

KILDEER, Illinois — With a three-stroke lead through three rounds, South Korean star So Yeon Ryu tries to capture her third major. Canadian Brooke Henderson is second, followed by South Korea's Sung Hyun Park at 7 under and American Angel Yin at 6 under. By Andrew Seligman. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

CAR--F1-AUSTRIAN GP

SPIELBERG, Austria — Sharing the front row of the grid with fellow Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton is eager to extend his world championship lead at the Austrian Grand Prix as his main rival, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, starts from sixth position. By Eric Willemsen. UPCOMING: 600 words. By 2345 GMT.

CRI--ZIMBABWE-PAKISTAN

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Top-ranked Pakistan got off to a flying start in the Twenty20 tri-series with a thumping 74-run win over depleted Zimbabwe on Sunday. SENT: 416 words, photos.

CAR--NASCAR-CHICAGOLAND

JOLIET, Illinois — Martin Truex Jr. just celebrated his 38th birthday. He has won two of his last three races. He is spending this weekend at one of his favorite tracks. Things are looking up. By Jay Cohen. SENT: 706 words, photos.

ALSO:

— BKN--NBA FREE AGENCY — It begins: Free agency in NBA starts with a flourish. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 1,055 words.

— RGL--AUSTRALIAN ROUNDUP — National Rugby League: Late field goal gives Souths the win. SENT: 181 words.

