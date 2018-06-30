A Florida woman had a novel way to avoid getting picked for jury duty — she showed up with a pocketful of drugs.

Kristine Mittler, 39, of New Port Richey, Florida, was arrested on June 25 after she allegedly brought cocaine with her to jury duty selection.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies said that Mittler set off the metal detectors when she went through security at West Pasco Judicial Center in New Port Richey, reports Daily Mail.

Upon searching her, authorities said that deputies found two folded foil packets containing a white powder in her cargo pants pockets, WTSP reported.

A test revealed that the white powder was 0.6 grams of cocaine.

Deputies also found a straw in her pocket, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

After being read her Miranda rights, Mittler allegedly admitted that the drugs were hers and that she forgot that she was carrying them, according to her arrest report.

Mittler was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to her arrest charge report.

She was taken to Land O'Lakes Jail, but appears to have been released on a $6,000 bond — $3,000 each for the cocaine and meth possession charges.

Mittler had not been chosen as a juror when she arrived in court on Monday, the sheriff's office said, according to WFLA. She was waiting to find out if she would be selected to be a juror.