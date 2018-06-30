CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has postponed until July 28 the verdicts for hundreds of defendants detained for their involvement in a 2013 sit-in, including the top leader of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

Cairo Criminal Court said in a statement Saturday the verdicts had to be delayed because the more than 700 defendants could not be brought to court for "security concerns." The court did not elaborate.

The case involves 739 defendants, including Supreme Guide of the Muslim Brotherhood Mohammed Badie and photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid, also known as Shawkan. The charges range from murder to damaging public property.

In 2013, a sit-in was held in support of former Islamist President Mohamed Morsi, who hailed from the Brotherhood and had been overthrown by the military after mass protests against his one-year divisive rule. It was violently dispersed.