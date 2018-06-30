Ohio neighbors called the cops on a 12-year-old boy and his young siblings who mowed their lawn.

Entrepreneurial Reginald 'Reggie' Fields has been spending his summer mowing lawns at his local Maple Heights neighborhood to make a little extra cash.

The youngster, helped by his siblings and cousins, had agreed to cut the grass for Lucille Holt but accidentally crossed over into her neighbor's front yard, reports Daily Mail.

The yards are not separated, but run on from each other making it difficult to see where one lawn begins, and another ends.

Rather than be delighted with the free lawn trim, the furious neighbors called 911.

An indignant Holt captured the moment police arrived in a video which has since got viral, and been seen around 130,000 times.

"Who does that?" she asked. "I'm so angry right now, this is totally ridiculous."

Holt said that the kids had been minding their own business, mowing the lawn, when they accidentally strayed into the neighbor's yard.

She added that most people would be pleased to see kids developing a good work ethic, and staying off the streets.

People from all over the neighborhood are asking him to mow their lawns, and the family have also received donations of gardening equipment to expand the business. Photo / Facebook

"They should be glad these kids aren't here breaking their cars windows out. They should be glad they aren't here stealing their cars.

"They called the police because the kids were cutting their grass. who does that?"

Holt added that her troublesome neighbors would call the police at the drop of a hat.

"They call the police for everything, they call the police because my kids were throwing snowballs. Who does that?"

Maple Heights Police Department, Lt. Joe Mocsiran said an officer responded but no action was taken against Reggie or his relatives.

"A little kid is out there working hard - heck no.'

"They said I was cutting their grass. I didn't know it,' Reggie, who runs Mr. Reggie's Lawn Cutting Service, told WPTV.

Reggie's mom Brandy Marie Fields was also furious, writing on Facebook: "This is what happens when your kids are doing positive things in maple. The police show up. SMH."

Holt's viral video sparked outrage online where dozens of people have condemned the neighbor for calling the cops on hard working young kids and wasting the police's time.

The incident is reminiscent of a similar incident in San Francisco, where a white businesswoman dubbed 'Permit Patty' called the cops on an eight-year-old black girl for selling bottles of water from her front yard after a game.

Video of her hiding behind a wall as she called 911 quickly went viral sparking a furious backlash.

'Patty', aka Alison Ettel, later tried to claim she's only pretended to call the police, but KTVU obtained the recording of Ettel's 911 call, in which she could be heard telling a dispatcher: 'I have someone who does not have a vendor permit that's selling water across from the ballpark.'

Ettel later apologized for her handling of the situation and stepped down as CEO of a local medical marijuana company.

Meanwhile, the incident with the lawn has seen one positive change - Reggie's business is booming.

People from all over the neighborhood are asking him to mow their lawns, and the family have also received donations of gardening equipment to expand the business, and make their job a little easier.

"People are inboxing me like, 'how can I get in touch with these children? Where are they at? I got property I want these kids to cut,'" Holt said.