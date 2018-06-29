A couple allegedly tried to use a stolen credit card to pay for goods at a convenience store in Spruce Grove, Alberta, Canada. Police were called and ... well, let's just say things escalated quite quickly.

In what is possibly the most hilariously bonkers CCTV footage of all time, the couple spend more than two-and-a-half exhilirating minutes trying to evade police within the confinement of the store.

The video is like the action movie of all action movies and includes a number of unexpected plot twists. A lot of CCTV footage makes the news these days but, trust us, this one does not disappoint.

This insane CCTV footage puts a lot of Hollywood action movies to shame. Photo / Supplied

By the time police finally manage to grab the pair, they've lost a shirt (him) and a shoe (her), bent some metal shelves by falling through the ceiling of the store right in front of the police officers (told you it was crazy) ... we could go on but, frankly, you just have to watch it.

"Thank God nobody got hurt," the store owner told CBC.

The incident happened last Monday afternoon.