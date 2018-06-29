COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The exiled former president of the Maldives has abandoned plans to contest an upcoming presidential election because of legal obstacles.

The decision could allow the opposition to mount another candidate against President Yameen Abdul Gayoom, who was preparing to contest the September election virtually unopposed, with all of his challengers either in jail or exile.

Mohamed Nasheed, the exiled leader of the Maldivian Democratic Party, said Friday he has decided to withdraw from the race after the election commission refused to recognize his victory in a recent party primary.

Nasheed earlier received a 13-year prison term which legally disqualifies him from contesting the election. He has said the case was politically motivated.

Maldives became a multiparty democracy in 2008, but Yameen has rolled back much of its democratic gains.