BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia has reopened the country's main museum, 15 years after it was closed for renovation following neglect during the era of wars and economic crisis in the 1990s.

Hundreds of citizens flocked to the National Museum in central Belgrade late on Thursday as it opened its doors after a ceremony attended by the Balkan country's prime minister and public figures.

The museum holds a collection of key archaeological findings from the area, important works of key Serbian artists but also works by Pablo Picasso and Edgar Degas. Its years-long closure had drawn public criticism of the government's policies toward culture.

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic says she is "endlessly happy and proud" that her government finally has finished the job. Brnabic adds: "We finally return the National Museum to all our citizens."