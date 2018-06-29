A Delta flight attendant has been filmed throwing eight passengers off a flight for giving her "attitude" when she asked one of them to turn their phones to airplane mode.

The unnamed attendant was filmed as she reprimanded passenger Robyn Rogers, a female DJ from New York, before take off on June 23 at Fort Wayne airport in Indiana.

According to Rogers, the flight attendant stood over her "menacingly" after asking her to put her phone onto the right setting.

Delta passenger Robyn Rogers, left, was thrown off the flight at Fort Wayne airport on June 23 by a flight attendant who accused her of not turning her phone to airplane mode. Photo / via Instagram

She claims she tried to show her that she had with her phone but that the flight attendant carried on arguing with her.

Advertisement

That is when another passenger began filming from the row behind them.

In their video, which Rogers posted on Instagram, the flight attendant can be heard saying: "I know what I heard. I am not going to argue with you.

"There's no need for arguing. Crew instructions means crew instructions."

As Rogers argued that she did switch it to the right setting, the flight attendant said: "Now you have. Is it in airplane mode?"

Ryan Miller, another passenger then chimed in: "I was right next to her," in an attempt to defend Rogers.

The flight attendant hit back at him: "Would you like to stay too?"

She then reportedly made reference to everybody's "attitude" and said she had "zero tolerance" for it.

The man replied: "We're just trying to go." The video cut out but in the next post uploaded to her Instagram, Rogers and others had been forced off the plane.

The group included a "Latina" woman who cried when she was told she could not get another flight to her home state of Texas that night and a man with a child was also told he could not get back on to the plane.

The airport police enter the plane. Photo / Instagram

In her post, Rogers said she felt the incident was racially charged.

"I want to acknowledge because I am painfully aware of the serious and profoundly heartbreaking injustices/events happening in our world and communities,I have grappled with sharing my experience.

"It seems small in the face of those things. But the micro is important and little things that go unchecked spiral," she said.

Delta did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's inquiries on Thursday afternoon.

Rogers took this selfie on the plane before she was 'unfairly ejected. Photo / Instagram

A spokesman told the Detroit Free Press that the flight was a connecting flight being operated by SkyWest Airlines.

SkyWest said that it was reviewing passengers' footage of the incident and was investigating.