BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders were set to assess the state of stalled Brexit negotiations on Friday, after British Prime Minister Theresa May warned them that failure to strike a good divorce deal could endanger European security.

Leaders of the other 27 EU nations are having what was initially billed as a "Brexit breakfast" at a Brussels summit. It was delayed to a Brexit brunch, after all-night talks to ease a political crisis over migration.

May left the summit around 5 a.m., after warning colleagues against shutting Britain out of key law-enforcement bodies after Brexit.

She said the U.K. currently has "a high level of cooperation with member states of the EU in a number of areas on security that are important for our citizens. This is what's at stake."

May also said Britain was ready to "intensify and accelerate the pace of negotiations" after complaints from the bloc that divisions in her government are blocking progress.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Thursday that he was worried by the lack of momentum, with just nine months to go before Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019.

"I don't have to lecture Theresa May, but I would like our British friends to make clear their positions," Juncker said. "We cannot go on to live with a split Cabinet."

May's Conservative government is divided about how close a relationship to seek with the EU after Brexit. The British leader is caught between pro-EU parliamentarians who want to retain close economic ties with Britain's biggest trading partner, and pro-Brexit lawmakers who want a clean break so Britain can strike new trade deals around the world.

British divisions look set to come to a head next week, when May gathers her fractious Cabinet at Chequers, the prime minister's country retreat, to try to draw up a united plan for future trade and security ties with the EU.

Britain, meanwhile, is frustrated by what it sees as the bloc's inflexible approach in negotiations.

EU leaders have warned, repeatedly, that Britain can't cherry-pick benefits of membership, such as access to the single market of 500 million consumers, without accepting the responsibilities that come with being in the bloc, including allowing free movement of EU citizens to the U.K.