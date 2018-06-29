A mother who suffered a cardiac arrest after attending a family court hearing may have died from a "broken heart".

Hayley Gascoigne, 32, collapsed on the public concourse after receiving an "unfavourable outcome" in a family court hearing at Hull Combined Court Centre on January 26 last year.

The mother-of-four later died in hospital.

At an earlier hearing a police officer described how a paramedic was seen 'walking' up the stairs to treat her, and appeared to 'not appreciate the severity of the incident'.

He also overheard the paramedic tell a colleague he had left his life saving equipment in the car, the Daily Mail reports.

A two-day inquest, which concluded at Hull Coroner's Court on Thursday, heard Miss Gascoigne already had hypertensive heart disease, a condition known as "the silent killer", but this was not known at the time.

Senior Coroner Professor Paul Marks wondered whether 'emotional upset - clearly Hayley was very disturbed and distressed - whether that can precipitate, in a vulnerable individual [with hypertensive heart disease], a cardiac disrhythmia'.

In evidence to the inquest, independent emergency medical expert, Dr Francis Morris said: "We are increasingly recognising broken-hearted syndrome.

"People, simply through emotional distress, can have a cardiac event."

The coroner accepted this evidence during his short-form conclusion, which found that on the actual timeline, Hayley died from natural causes.

In his findings, he said the evidence "does not show there was a missed opportunity that would have avoided Hayley's death on that day in January 2017".

Professor Marks said Hayley would have been an "excellent candidate" to be shocked out of arrest because she had healthy coronary arteries.

He accepted expert evidence that 70 per cent of similar cardiac arrests - known as ventricular fibrillation - can be brought out by shocking within four minutes.

The coroner said the first paramedic on the scene, Gary Long, was by Hayley's side within five minutes, and would have needed another 90 seconds to deliver the shock.

Dr Morris had said patients suffering cardiac arrest with a shockable heart rhythm would not be expected to survive if the shock was delivered after six minutes, and had a best chance of survival if shocked within four minutes.

Mr Long, who has since retired, was heavily criticised for his conduct in an incident report by his employers, Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS).

He admitted making "mistakes" in his evidence to the inquest, but said he found the report 'biased'.

Mr Long had failed to recognise Hayley's heart rhythm was "ventricular fibrillation" - which can be successfully treated by a shock from a defibrillator.

Instead he decided the rhythm was "asystole", which can be treated with adrenaline and other cardiac drugs.

Hayley was given adrenaline, but Mr Long had left his bag containing other cardiac drugs in his car.

The two-crew ambulance which arrived later, which also carried a student paramedic from the Ministry of Defence, also failed to spot Hayley's ventricular fibrillation, and failed to check or challenge Mr Long's initial findings.

Mark Millins, associate director of paramedic practice at YAS, told the inquest he issued a clinical alert to all staff on September 9 last year, reminding them of the procedure for identifying ventricular fibrillation and asystole heart rhythms.

The coroner said he would be advising the courts service of the need to have public access defibrillators on its sites.

None was available at the Hull court when Hayley collapsed.

Dr Morris had pointed out that average ambulance response times in the UK were eight minutes, and it would be "good" to have public access defibrillators in courts, where "people might be distressed".