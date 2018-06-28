NEW YORK (AP) — A former CIA employee accused of stealing classified national defense information says evidence against him is "nearly non-existent."

Joshua Adam Schulte made the assertion Thursday in a 137-page handwritten bail application he gave to a New York judge.

He tells the judge that he was unfairly detained without bail last August.

He claims in court papers that the government has "attacked an American patriot who has served his country for years and even prevented terrorist attacks."

Schulte was charged last week with the theft of classified materials that were released by WikiLeaks in March 2017.

An indictment says Schulte stole the information in 2016 in the Eastern District of Virginia. At Thursday's hearing, he agreed to be tried in New York.

Schulte also faces child pornography charges.