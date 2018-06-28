Multiple people have been shot at Maryland's Capital Gazette newspaper headquarters in Annapolis.



Phil Davis, a Gazette crime reporter who was in the office at the time of the shooting, said multiple people had been shot.

"Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad," Davis wrote on Twitter as he waited to be interviewed by police.

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."

Advertisement

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

A staff member posted on social media the newspaper's editor is among the injured.

John McNamara, who has worked for the Gazette and is the editor of the Bowie Blade-News and the Crofton-West County Gazette, has been confirmed among the victims. It is not clear whether he was injured or dead.

An intern with Capital Gazette had earlier tweeted asking for help as the shooting started.

Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us — Anthony Messenger (@amesscapgaz) June 28, 2018

Rescue helicopters are on the scene and TV cameras have captured injured people being flown away.

The Capital Gazette newspaper is owned by the Baltimore Sun.

BREAKING: ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md. pic.twitter.com/GQ1bMAejzQ — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) June 28, 2018

Annapolis is the capital of the US state of Maryland.

Police did not immediately respond to requests for further information.