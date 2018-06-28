QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Federal agents have detonated a number of devices at one of two locations where they're investigating a series of mysterious explosions around a county about an hour north of Philadelphia.

State police won't give any additional information until a news conference later Thursday afternoon.

Authorities have been investigating reports of about three dozen explosions across Upper Bucks County since early April, typically in the middle of the night. No one has been hurt.

Federal agents and state and local police descended on a home and another building at two different locations on Thursday morning.

The most recent explosion happened June 14. A municipal worker on a ride-on mower was cutting grass along a roadside when he ran over something that exploded. The blast left a crater about 2 feet deep and 2 feet across.