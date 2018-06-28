ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Latest on Minnesota regulators considering whether to approve a pipeline project (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Minnesota regulators appear ready to approve Enbridge Energy's proposal to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota. But they haven't yet tackled the big question of the route.

The Public Utilities Commission was set to vote Thursday afternoon after several days of hearings on the project. All five members appeared to support the project during a public meeting ahead of the vote.

Advertisement

But the route remains a big question. The current pipeline crosses two American Indian reservations whose tribes strongly oppose the project.

Enbridge has proposed a route that bypasses those reservations, but the tribes and climate change activists oppose that route, too.

Line 3 was built in the 1960s. Enbridge says it needs to replace the pipeline because it's increasingly subject to corrosion and cracking.

___

11:30 a.m.

Minnesota regulators have begun deliberations on whether to approve or reject Enbridge Energy's proposal for replacing its aging Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

The Public Utilities Commission entered a fifth day of hearings on the project Thursday. Commissioners began deliberations after they finished questioning representatives on both sides of the debate.

Line 3 was built in the 1960s. Enbridge says it needs to replace the pipeline because it's increasingly subject to corrosion and cracking. The Calgary, Alberta-based company also says the pipeline can currently run at only half its original capacity.

Climate change and tribal activists oppose the project. Some set up a large tripod to block one street outside the commission's building in downtown St. Paul on Thursday morning. It bore a sign reading, "Expect Resistance."

___

8:40 a.m.

Minnesota regulators are approaching decision time on whether to approve or reject Enbridge Energy's proposal for replacing its aging Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

The Public Utilities Commission enters a fifth day of hearings on the project Thursday and was expected to begin deliberations once the commissioners have finished questioning representatives on both sides of the debate.

Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge says it needs to replace Line 3, which it built in the 1960s, because it's increasingly subject to corrosion and cracking and can run at only half its original capacity.

Climate change and tribal activists oppose the project. Some set up a large tripod to block one street outside the PUC's building in downtown St. Paul on Thursday morning. It bore a sign reading, "Expect Resistance."