LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas lawmaker has been arrested on six felony charges after authorities said he failed to pay income taxes for several years and owes nearly $260,000 to the state.

Arkansas State Police says state Rep. Mickey Gates of Hot Springs surrendered to authorities on Thursday. He faces six counts of failure to pay or file a return. Gates, a Republican, was released from the Garland County jail on $1,500 bond.

An affidavit says Gates failed to file a state income tax return for 2012 through 2017. An attorney for Gates says the lawmaker had been cooperating with authorities and was surprised by the criminal charges.

Gates has served in the state Legislature since 2015. Gates is running for re-election and faces a Democratic challenger in November.