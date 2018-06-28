PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian court spokesman says five people arrested last week for providing commercial surrogacy services have also been charged with human trafficking.

Phnom Penh Municipal Court spokesman Ly Sophana said four Cambodian women and a Chinese man were formally charged Thursday with two counts of "The Act of Selling, Buying or Exchanging a Person for Cross-border Transfer," which is punishable by seven to 15 years in prison. He provided no details of the charge, which amounts to human trafficking.

The five also were charged with providing surrogacy services, which were outlawed in 2016 as Cambodia was becoming a popular destination for would-be foreign parents seeking women to give birth to their children. That offense in punishable by one to six months in prison.