WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on House Republican criticism of FBI and Justice Department officials (all times local):

12:15 a.m.

The House has passed a resolution demanding that the Justice Department and FBI turn over documents related to the investigations of Democrat Hillary Clinton and President Donald Trump's campaign by July 6.

The resolution is not enforceable but sends a strong message to Justice Department officials. It was approved 226-183.

Republican lawmakers have threatened to hold top officials in contempt or even impeach them if the documents aren't turned over.

House committees are investigating FBI and Justice Department conduct in 2016, the year the FBI cleared Clinton in an email investigation and began to investigate Russian ties to Trump's campaign.

Justice and FBI have already turned over more than 800,000 documents to Congress, but the subpoenas are asking for additional materials, including records about any surveillance of Trump campaign associates.

10:35 a.m.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray are facing sharp questioning before the House Judiciary Committee. Republicans on the panel contend the department has conspired against President Donald Trump and withheld important documents.

The House panel is investigating the FBI's conduct in separate investigations of Hillary Clinton and Trump's campaign and Russia.

Thursday's hearing comes as the House is preparing to vote on a resolution that demands the department turn over thousands of documents by July 6.

The House Judiciary Committee approved the resolution in a contentious hearing Tuesday. On Wednesday, the panel privately interviewed an FBI agent involved in both investigations who had sent anti-Trump texts.