CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on immigrant parents and children separated at the U.S. border (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

A group of Democrats in Congress is proposing legislation directed at giving lawmakers more access to government shelters housing immigrant children.

Democrats have pushed for more access to facilities holding immigrants, especially after the Trump administration started to broadly separate families crossing the southern U.S. border.

In some cases, they've been turned away from facilities they have tried to visit or denied access to immigrants being held.

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon co-sponsored the proposal released Thursday.

The bill would require "immediate access" for any member of Congress to a federal facility unless national security restrictions applied.

Castro and Wyden say they want to ensure that children "already suffering trauma" are being treated humanely.

___

8:40 a.m.

Washington state authorities have ordered protesters to dismantle their tent structures outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, where detainees from the southern border crisis are being held.

The Tacoma News Tribune reports that Tacoma police issued the 24-hour notice requiring the protesters to dismantle any structures they erected that are in violation of Tacoma Municipal Code, including tents, canopies, gazebos, sunshades, tarps and temporary restroom facilities.

Since Saturday, people have gathered to protest the federal government for detaining migrants — separating them from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border — while the adults await immigration processing.

On Tuesday, there were 160 protesters, including 10 people were arrested in a confrontation with Tacoma police officers.

A spokesman for the protesters says they won't move and called the order a scare tactic.

___

1 a.m.

Lawyers for a Brazilian immigrant plan to go forward with an emergency hearing in federal court in Chicago to get the woman's 9-year-old son back.

Lidia Karine Souza has been separated from her son since they illegally crossed into the U.S. from Mexico in late May. The hearing is set for Thursday.

She says she has filled out 40 pages of documents but that officials are setting more requirements, telling her the rules have changed.

She searched for weeks to find Diogo after the two were separated at the border in late May. She was released June 9 from a Texas facility.

Souza's attorneys on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to demand her son be immediately released.

He has spent four weeks at a government-contracted shelter in Chicago, much of it alone in a room, quarantined with chicken pox.