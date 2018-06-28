ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An Athens court has cleared two Greeks convicted a year ago of belonging to a nihilist terrorist group.

The two were jailed for 13 years for allegedly belonging to the Conspiracy Cells of Fire group, which has claimed several attacks, including letter bombs sent to European leaders.

All five appeals court judges voted Thursday to clear the woman and the man, who have been only identified by their first names, Irianna and Pericles.

The two had been found guilty on the basis of partial DNA evidence from weapons, and their friendship with convicted group members. The initial convictions were strongly criticized by Greece's left-led government and rights groups.