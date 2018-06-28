LONDON (AP) — A U.K. parliamentary committee says that it is beyond doubt that British intelligence agencies knew the United States was mistreating people detained after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

A report by Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee says Britain knew of the mistreatment at an early stage and that "more could have been done" by authorities to attempt to influence American behavior.

The report released Thursday shows that in 198 cases, British authorities received intelligence obtained from detainees whom they knew —or should have suspected — had been mistreated.

The committee rejected agencies' claims that these were "isolated incidents."

Human rights campaigners have called for a judge-led inquiry into detentions and renditions in the so-called war on terror, describing the parliamentary report as too limited to give a full picture.