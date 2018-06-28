BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A dozen countries have urged Romania not to adopt laws they say could undermine the rule of law and weaken the fight against terrorism and corruption.

European Union members including France and Germany, joined by the U.S., Canada, Norway and Switzerland called on Romania's parliament Thursday to not pass laws that might hinder the prosecution of violent crimes, cross-border organized crime and human trafficking.

The ruling Social Democratic Party is currently considering proposing a law that would ban audio and video evidence in a trial.

Under the proposed law, prosecutors would need to bring charges against someone under investigation within a year for the case to go to trial. And evidence about suspected wrongdoing supplied by whistleblowers more than six months after an alleged misdeed will not be considered valid.