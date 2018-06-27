SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are slated to receive more than a half million dollars in federal funds to help monitor water quality at dozens of beaches after hurricanes ravaged both U.S. territories last year.

The Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that it will award up to $316,000 to help Puerto Rico monitor 35 beaches starting next year. Officials said the U.S. Virgin Islands would receive up to $272,000 to help monitor 20 beaches on St. Croix, 15 on St. Thomas and eight on St. John.

Officials in both U.S. territories have struggled to monitor water quality on beaches as they try to recover from hurricanes Irma and Maria.