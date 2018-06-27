___

Trump softens trade stance toward China and raises optimism

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has de-escalated a confrontation with China, dropping plans to impose strict limits on Chinese investment in U.S. technology companies and instead urging Congress to strengthen existing laws that apply to all foreign countries. The administration's more conciliatory stance raises at least the possibility that the two sides can work toward a negotiated end to the punishing tariffs that they are set to impose on each other's goods beginning July 6.

___

Trump warns Harley-Davidson: 'We won't forget'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is warning Harley-Davidson that "we won't forget" about its decision to shift some motorcycle production overseas and is suggesting the company will lose out to competitors. Harley-Davidson said Monday it was moving production of motorcycles sold in Europe from U.S. factories to facilities overseas because of retaliatory it faces as a result of Trump's trade policies. The president tweets: "I've done so much for you, and then this."

___

Supreme Court deals big setback to labor unions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor. The justices are scrapping a 41-year-old decision that had allowed states to require that public employees pay some fees to unions that represent them, even if the workers choose not to join.

___

Disney's bid for Fox clears US antitrust hurdle

NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. has won U.S. antitrust approval for its $71.3 billion bid for Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment assets. The Department of Justice said Wednesday Disney must first sell its 22 regional sports networks. Disney has 90 days to sell the networks, with an option to extend for another 90 days.

___

California pot shops offer discounts as new standards near

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bargain basement bud is on the menu in California as pot shops seek to unload untested weed ahead of strict quality and safety standards that take effect Sunday. The new rules require testing of marijuana for pesticides and contaminants such as heavy metals, solvents and mold. The tests also will determine concentrations and potency of the ingredient that gives users a buzz. Under California law, anything untested that isn't sold by Sunday must be destroyed.

___

Google prepping its Duplex bot for a summer rollout

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google is prepping for a summer rollout of Duplex, a new voice-powered digital concierge that can call businesses with simple requests. That has meant addressing criticism that it sometimes sounds too human. The company explains that adding spoken fillers like "um" and "ah" improved Duplex's ability to book appointments because it was able to interact more naturally with humans. Duplex will also identify itself as an automated assistant upfront and will disclose that it's recording calls.

___

US pending home sales fell 0.5 percent in May

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans signed contracts to purchase homes in May, as sales are being stifled by a shortage of properties on the market. The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its pending home sales index slipped 0.5 percent last month to 105.9, the second straight monthly decline. On a yearly basis, pending home sales have fallen 2.2 percent.

___

AP Sources: Trump in talks with Bill Shine for press job

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to name former Fox News executive Bill Shine as director of White House press and communications. That's according to a person familiar with Trump's thinking, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the president's plans. Shine resigned from Fox last year amid questions over his handling of sexual harassment and discrimination allegations that also lead to the departures of CEO Roger Ailes and Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly.

___

Brown signs his final budget, takes victory lap

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown took a victory lap Wednesday after signing a $139 billion California budget that marks a stark turnaround from the financial crisis he inherited seven years ago. The spending plan signed in Los Angeles boosts state savings to $16 billion thanks to a massive budget surplus. Still, massive debts remain for pensions and retiree health care.

___

After a global pirouette, S&P 500 slumps to lowest since May

NEW YORK (AP) — Global stock markets pirouetted again on Wednesday as investors chased after mixed signals on global trade tensions, and the S&P 500 erased an early-morning jump to drop to its lowest closing level in nearly a month. One of the day's few market certainties was oil's continued rise, and benchmark U.S. crude hit its highest price since 2014. That helped lift energy stocks, but other areas of the market zigged, zagged and zigged again as the day progressed.

___

The S&P 500 fell 23.43 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,699.63. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 165.52, or 0.7 percent, to 24,117.59, the Nasdaq composite gave up 116.54, or 1.5 percent, to 7,445.08 and the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks fell 28.07, or 1.7 percent, to 1,640.45.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose $2.23 to settle at $72.76 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose $1.31 to $77.62 a barrel. Natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.30 per 1,000 cubic feet, heating oil gained 5 cents to $2.17 per gallon and wholesale gasoline added 6 cents to $2.13 per gallon.