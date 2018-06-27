Reaction to the death of Joseph Jackson, the patriarch of musical Jackson family, who died Wednesday at age 89.

___

"I will always love you! You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world. I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared. #RIP Joe Jackson," La Toya Jackson wrote on Twitter.

"Disgusted by some of the comments I'm reading about my grandpa Joe by those who didn't even know him. Please don't just regurgitate what you were spoon fed by the press. Joe was loved by our ENTIRE family and our hearts are in pain. Let us grieve without the nastiness.#ripthehawk," tweeted Taj Jackson, the son of Tito Jackson.

Advertisement

"Joe Jackson, brother beloved, patriarch & creator of one of the most talented American musical dynasties. We will remember him as long as his family's music plays. Offering prayers and condolences to the Jackson family. #RIP #NeverCanSayGoodbye #JoeJackson," Rev. Jesse Jackson posted on Twitter.

"R.I.P. joe Jackson the legend we will never forget," rapper and Oscar-winning songwriter Juicy J tweeted.

"#JoeJackson passed at 89 as the patriarch of a family that has mainstreamed our culture. He was never given the credit he deserved. He influenced the world of music with the Jackson 5, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and others. May history correct his legacy," tweeted the Rev. Al Sharpton.

"I worked with Joe Jackson both on some of our Michael Jackson appearances, and equally with Janet when we brought her to FAME to play Cleo in 1984. With Janet, both he and Katharine spent a great deal of time on the FAME set with us and what struck me was the love and pride they had in all of their kids, but particularly Michael and Janet," Ken Ehrlich, who produces the Grammys and other TV specials, said in a statement. "Joe was always pretty clear on what he wanted, and what he wanted wasn't always easy to deliver, but certainly appreciated his directness, and learned a lot from him. Although he and Michael will always be linked in my mind, he was the patriarch of one of music's true dynasties, and he will be missed. My thoughts go out to the entire Jackson family."