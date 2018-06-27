WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's list of candidates for the Supreme Court, posted on White House website last November:

—Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit

—Keith Blackwell of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia

—Charles Canady of Florida, Supreme Court of Florida

Advertisement

—Steven Colloton of Iowa, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

—Allison Eid of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit

—Britt Grant of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia

—Raymond Gruender of Missouri, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

—Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit

—Brett Kavanaugh of Maryland, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit

—Raymond Kethledge of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

—Joan Larsen of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

—Mike Lee of Utah, United States Senator

—Thomas Lee of Utah, Supreme Court of Utah

—Edward Mansfield of Iowa, Supreme Court of Iowa

—Federico Moreno of Florida, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida

—Kevin Newsom of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit

—William Pryor of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit

—Margaret Ryan of Virginia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces

—David Stras of Minnesota, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

—Diane Sykes of Wisconsin, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit

—Amul Thapar of Kentucky, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

—Timothy Tymkovich of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit

—Robert Young of Michigan, Supreme Court of Michigan (Ret.)

—Don Willett of Texas, Supreme Court of Texas

—Patrick Wyrick of Oklahoma, Supreme Court of Oklahoma