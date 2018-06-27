A judge in California has ordered US border authorities to reunite separated families within 30 days, setting a hard deadline in a process that has so far yielded uncertainty about when children might again see their parents.

If children are younger than 5, they must be reunified within 14 days of the order issued yesterday by US District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego. Sabraw, an appointee of President George W. Bush, also issued a nationwide injunction on future family separations, unless the parent is deemed unfit or doesn't want to be with the child.



More than 2000 children have been separated from their parents in recent weeks and placed in government-contracted shelters.

Amid an international outcry, President Donald Trump last week issued an executive order to stop the separation of families and said parents and children will instead be detained together.

The ruling was a win for the American Civil Liberties Union, which filed the lawsuit in March involving a 7-year-old girl who was separated from her Congolese mother and

a 14-year-old boy who was separated from his mother, who was from Brazil.



It's not clear how border authorities will meet the deadline.

The ruling came on the same day 17 states, including Washington, New York and California, sued Trump's Administration in an effort to force officials to reunite migrant families who have been separated at the US-Mexico border. It wasn't immediately clear how the federal ruling would impact the states' lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Seattle.

All the states are led by Democratic attorneys general.

Meanwhile, a sharply divided Supreme Court upheld Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, the conservative majority taking his side in a major ruling supporting his presidential power.

A dissenting liberal justice, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, said the court was making a historic mistake by refusing to recognise the ban discriminates against Muslims. "History will not look kindly on the court's misguided decision today, nor should it," she said in court.

The 5-4 decision was a big victory for Trump in the court's first substantive ruling on one of his Administration's policies.

It also was the latest demonstration of a newly invigorated conservative majority and a bitter defeat for the court's liberals.

The ban prohibits most people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen from entering the US.