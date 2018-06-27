NEW DELHI (AP) — An official says a Russian-designed Sukhoi fighter jet has crashed during a test flight ahead of its induction into the Indian air force, but there were no casualties.

Air force spokesman Wing Commander Arvind Sinha says both pilots ejected safely from the newly built aircraft, which crashed Wednesday into a farm near Nasik in western India's Maharasthra state. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI twinjet aircraft is produced under license by India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

In recent years the Indian air force has suffered a series of crashes of helicopters and MiG aircraft acquired from the former Soviet Union. The government says the accidents were caused by human error and mechanical problems.