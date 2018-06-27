JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says more than 12 rockets have been launched from Gaza toward southern Israeli communities.

No one was wounded in the launches early Wednesday and the military says its Iron Dome defense system intercepted some of the rockets.

The barrage followed Israel's targeting of a vehicle belonging to a Hamas militant involved in launching incendiary kites that have sparked fires in recent weeks. Dozens of fires were set Tuesday. The military says it also struck two Hamas observation posts. No one was wounded.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum says the Israeli strikes "required a quick response from the resistance."

The recent flare-ups come amid nearly three months of intermittent Palestinian mass protests along the Gaza frontier.