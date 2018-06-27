DETROIT (AP) — Emotional immigrants and advocates have expressed outrage and despair about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to uphold President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.

Protesters gathered at rallies Tuesday evening to voice dismay about the high court's rejection of a challenge that claimed the policy discriminated against Muslims or exceeded the president's authority.

The crowds included those separated from family as a result of the ban, which covers people from five countries with predominantly Muslim populations: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

Khulood Nasher has been trying to bring her sons from Yemen for the past four years. She says that "today, we were broken."

Not all reaction is negative, however. A nonprofit group that supports Trump's policies calls the decision a "tremendous victory."