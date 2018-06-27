Footage of a man in his underwear walking around the tarmac at an airport in the US has hit social media.

The man jumped off an airplane onto the tarmac of Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, according to airport officials.

He was only wearing his underwear.

A tweet from someone at the airport at the time shows the man walking along the runway before being arrested.

Cabin crew can be heard in the video saying the man had tried to gain access to the aircraft.

@FOX5Atlanta this just happened on our flight!! He jumped out the door onto the tarmac and then tried to get back on! pic.twitter.com/nC45HN8t55 — Garth Magness (@GarthMagness) June 26, 2018

The airport said operations were not impacted by the bizarre incident.

An investigation is ongoing.