A town in Australia has a penis so big that it can actually been seen from space.

A penis etched on a dry lake bed in Marcus Hill, in Victoria, has been snapped by the Google satellites in space and is now on display on Google Maps for anyone to see.

The unconventional landmark is tagged on Google Maps as Betoota Lake and has received a number of five-star reviews, according to the Geelong Advertiser.

The "d**k pic from space" has also been shared on the popular Facebook page "Take the Piss Geelong" where people have commented on its impressive size.

The page is trying to find the author of the giant artwork.

"If the legend who did this can inbox us with any form of proof, that'd be awesome. We have a beer with your name on it," an admin posted on the page.

"Great to see such a firm Australian erection," a social media user commented in a Google review of the place.

"Left me pretty satisfied," another Google user said in an unsurprising five-star review.

The penis is thought to be about 50 metres long.

This is not the first time Google Maps casually stumbles upon lewd landmarks. In fact, New Zealand's own Fairfield College, in Hamilton, made headlines in 2011 when six giant penises were discovered in the school grounds, still visible on Google Maps despite having been done two years earlier.

