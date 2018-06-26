ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — An agitated passenger was escorted off a Spirit Airlines flight that landed in Rochester, Minnesota, for a medical emergency.

Rochester Police Lt. Mike Sadauskis says the 38-year-old woman from Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, was asked to leave the flight after it landed Monday morning.

The incident started when the flight from Houston to Minneapolis was diverted to Rochester after a passenger became ill.

The Post Bulletin reports the woman, who had no connection to the ill passenger, became irate and started screaming, running up and down the aisle.

Video shows another passenger trying to block the woman's path. She responds by saying her brothers are "Marine snipers."

The woman was not charged and is cooperating with police. Spirit apologized to passengers and said safety is the airline's "top priority."