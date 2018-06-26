One person has died following an explosion at a Texas hospital construction site.

Bob Harrell, emergency manager for Coryell County, says that a dozen people were injured by the blast.

The explosion happened at the Coryell Memorial Healthcare System hospital in Gatesville.

Witnesses say the explosion happened when a generator exploded in an addition to the hospital that was under construction.

A spokesman for the Texas-New Mexico Power Company says the explosion knocked out power for a large portion of the city.

Patients were being evacuated from the hospital and from two nearby nursing homes.

The state fire marshal will lead the investigation into what caused the explosion.

Coryell County Judge John Firth, the county's top elected official, says the fire marshal was either en route or already at the scene of the blast.

Harrell says some of those injured received severe burns and were taken to the Parkland Memorial Hospital's burn unit in Dallas, about 177km to the northeast.

Harrell says that all workers are believed to be accounted for, but that a search dog will be brought in to examine the wreckage of the wing that was being built to the hospital.

-AP