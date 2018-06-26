World Cup digest moves separately.

TOP STORIES:

HKO--HALL OF FAME

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, pioneering black player Willie O'Ree and Martin Brodeur, the league's leader in wins among goaltenders, top the latest class for the Hockey Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 820 words, photos.

BOX--JOSHUA

LONDON — Anthony Joshua was ordered to sign a deal to fight Alexander Povetkin "within 24 hours" or face being stripped of the WBA portion of his world heavyweight boxing titles. SENT: 410 words, photo.

TEN--EASTBOURNE INTERNATIONAL

EASTBOURNE, England — Petra Kvitova continued to impress with a straight-sets victory over Kateryna Bondarenko in the second round at the Eastbourne International on Tuesday. SENT: 570 words, photos.

CRI--WEST INDIES-SRI LANKA

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Sri Lanka has drawn its test cricket series with the West Indies 1-1 after winning the third and final match by four wickets on Tuesday at Kensington Oval. SENT: 250 words.

CRI--ICC-ZIMBABWE INVESTIGATION

HARARE, Zimbabwe — A senior official at the Zimbabwe cricket board refused to hand over his cellphone to ICC investigators and then deleted information on it, leading to him being provisionally suspended under the anti-corruption code. By Enock Muchinjo. SENT: 350 words.

SOC--ROMA-PASTORE

ROME — Roma has signed attacking Argentine midfielder Javier Pastore from Paris Saint-Germain. SENT: 160 words.

CYC--VOGEL-CRASH

BERLIN — German track cyclist Kristina Vogel has been seriously injured after crashing in training in the eastern city of Cottbus on Tuesday. SENT: 250 words.

GLF--ON THE FRINGE-HALFWAY

POTOMAC, Maryland — Tiger Woods is playing, but not winning, and the halfway point of the golf year offers little clarity on anyone. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 800 words, photos.

GLF--US SENIOR OPEN-DALY WITHDRAWS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — John Daly has withdrawn from the U.S. Senior Open, citing a deteriorating knee condition and blaming the USGA for not allowing him to use a golf cart. SENT: 150 words.

US--PENN STATE-ABUSE

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania — Former Penn State president Graham Spanier lost an appeal Tuesday of his misdemeanor conviction for child endangerment over his handling of a 2001 complaint about Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy in the football team locker room. By Mark Scolforo. SENT: 500 words.

US--Q&A-FILM-SHAQUILLE O'NEAL

NEW YORK — Shaquille O'Neal is already known by many names. Superman. The Diesel. The Big Aristotle. But he would like to add another to the list: Movie Star. By Jake Coyle. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BKN--LAKERS-FREE AGENCY

EL SEGUNDO, California — Magic Johnson is betting his job on his free-agent recruiting skills for the Los Angeles Lakers. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 550 words, photos.

