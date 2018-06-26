SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A state attorney in Puerto Rico says there was a pattern of sexual harassment at the island's tourism company and has ordered an in-depth investigation of three top government officials.

Carmen Lebron said Tuesday that the Women's Advocate Office found the Tourism Company and the three officials never took action after three women complained of sexual harassment.

The officials include Christian Sobrino, a top adviser to the U.S. territory's governor.

Tourism officials and a spokesman for Sobrino did not immediately return a message for comment. The company's former director, Jose Izquierdo, was asked to resign in January and also faces an investigation.

Advertisement

Lebron said the tourism company also was fined $20,000 because its sexual harassment policy was not up to date.