___

Another wave of sales leaves GE a vastly changed company

NEW YORK (AP) — A year after taking over an ailing American conglomerate, CEO John Flannery is calving off larger chunks of General Electric, casting away its health care business and selling its interests in the oil-services company, Baker Hughes. The company's latest round of winnowing arrived Tuesday, the first time since 1907 that GE is not part of the exclusive Dow Jones industrial average.

___

Advertisement

Do you really know what your kid's doing on that device?

CHICAGO (AP) — What your kids are doing online might surprise you. Increasingly tech-savvy kids are often living secret digital lives on social media and can go to great lengths to avoid parental detection. Much of this is benign, but it can sometimes lead to harassment, trading of illicit nude photos and worse. Parents have some options, such as watching their kids' social media feeds or installing monitoring apps on their devices. But doing so is "a full time job," as one parent puts it.

___

Trump denies he's to blame for Harley-Davidson decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is denying that his trade policy is responsible for Harley-Davidson's decision to shift some motorcycle production overseas. The company says it's doing so because of tariffs it's facing in a trade dispute between the U.S. and the European Union. Trump accuses the company of using "Tariffs/Trade War" as an excuse for an earlier decision to close a Kansas City plant. Union officials have said those jobs are going to Thailand, but the companies denies that.

___

Uber wins back license in London — but is put on probation

LONDON (AP) — A London court is set to rule on whether ride-hailing firm Uber should be allowed to keep driving on the streets of London. The firm told Westminster Magistrates' Court it has made significant changes since a regulator refused to renew the company's operating license last year over public safety concerns.

___

US pushing nations to cut Iran oil imports to zero by Nov 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is pushing foreign countries to cut their oil imports from Iran to zero by November, a senior State Department official said Tuesday, as the Trump administration escalates its bid to pressure Iran after pulling out of the nuclear deal. The price of U.S. crude jumped to more than $70 per barrel for the first time since May on the news that countries were expected to completely eliminate their imports, rather than making a "significant" reduction. The Trump administration does not intend to give out waivers allowing countries such as close allies to keep importing, the official said.

___

Men who investigated Ivanka Trump China suppliers off bail

SHANGHAI (AP) — China Labor Watch says three activists who were arrested while investigating abuses at Chinese suppliers for Ivanka Trump's fashion brand last year were released from bail on Tuesday, but questions remain about their ability to live and work freely. The men were detained for a month last year as they prepared a report alleging low pay, excessive overtime and verbal and physical abuse at a Huajian Group shoe factory in southeastern China.

___

New tax form is indeed smaller, but filing is no simpler

A draft copy of the new 1040 income tax form provided to The Associated Press shows that the form is the size of a postcard, as promised by the GOP when it revamped U.S. tax law. But it does not necessarily shrink the workload for many Americans filling out their taxes. The legwork to claim popular deductions has been moved off the main form to one of six accompanying worksheets.

___

US stocks move higher as tech companies regain some ground

NEW YORK (AP) — US stocks are rising as technology companies recover a portion of the sharp loses they took one day ago. Energy companies and oil prices are climbing as the US pushes allies to stop importing oil from Iran. General Electric is leading industrial companies higher after it said it would shed its health care business and its stake in Baker Hughes.

___

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's half-truths on Harley overseas plans

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Donald Trump asserts that Harley-Davidson is using retaliatory tariffs by the European Union as an "excuse" to move some of its production overseas. Trump argues that Harley was already pursuing plans to shift some operations abroad before it announced this week that it would make motorcycles for the EU market outside the U.S.

___

Harley, stung by tariffs, shifts some production overseas

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson has announced that production of its motorcycles sold in Europe will move from U.S. factories to facilities overseas. It's a consequence of retaliatory tariffs the EU is imposing on U.S. exports in an escalating trade war with the Trump administration. President Donald Trump has used the Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker as an example of a U.S. business harmed by trade barriers in other countries. Trump tweeted he was surprised Harley-Davidson was first to "wave the White Flag."

___

Ryan blasts US trade policy over Harley shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is criticizing Trump administration trade policy after Harley-Davidson cited retaliatory tariffs as why it's shifting some production of motorcycles overseas. The Wisconsin Republican tells reporters Tuesday he doesn't think tariffs "are the right way to go." He didn't mention President Donald Trump by name but says tariffs are "basically taxes."

___

TKTK