iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending June 24, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. The Incredibles
2. Blockers
3. Pacific Rim: Uprising
4. Tomb Raider (2018)
5. Game Night (2018)
6. Black Panther (2018)
7. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
8. Red Sparrow
9. Love, Simon
10. The Death of Stalin
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Death of Stalin
2. Call Me By Your Name
3. Midnight Sun
4. Beirut
5. Unsane
6. I Kill Giants
7. Journey's End
8. Ronnie Coleman: The King
9. Lady Bird
10. Flower
