BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Azerbaijan's president has boasted of the country's military might and vowed to regain control over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Speaking at Tuesday's military parade in Baku that featured an array of new weapons, President Ilham Aliyev noted that "international law doesn't work" and "force is a decisive factor." Aliyev pledged adherence to peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but added that international peace efforts have failed and "we won't accept the status quo."

Nagorno-Karabakh is a region of Azerbaijan that has been under the control of forces that claim to be local ethnic Armenians since a separatist war ended in 1994. Azerbaijan claims the forces include regular Armenian military.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reacted to Aliyev's speech by tweeting that "war mongering and saber rattling are irrelevant, deplorable if not preposterous."