WASHINGTON (AP) — Women are underrepresented in the ranks of criminal investigators and leadership roles at four of the nation's top federal law enforcement agencies. And those agencies have only taken "limited actions" to recruit more women for those positions.

That's according to a new report by the Justice Department's inspector general examining the workforce at the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The report found that while men mostly felt that the workplace treated people of both genders equally, most women did not. In a survey of more than 8,000 employees, 22 percent of women and 43 percent of female criminal investigators at the agencies reported some form of gender discrimination in the past five years.