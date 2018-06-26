TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has detained a journalist who served as an adviser to a prominent opposition leader under house arrest.

The semi-official ISNA news agency quoted the Tehran prosecutor as saying that Hengameh Shaidi was "on the run" for months before she was arrested on Kish Island. The prosecutor, Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi, did not specify the charges, but accused her of insulting the judiciary with "criminal tweets."

The state-run IRNA news agency also reported the arrest, saying she had used a mask to hide from police.

Shaidi, who was previously detained in March 2017, had worked as an adviser to Mehdi Karroubi, who has been under house arrest since 2011.

The arrest comes two weeks after Nasrin Sotoudeh, a human rights lawyer who had criticized the judiciary, was arrested from her home.