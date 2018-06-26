MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. military has deployed the third U.S. aircraft carrier this year to patrol the South China Sea, a disputed region where Washington has criticized China's military buildup on new man-made islands.

The 97,000-ton USS Ronald Reagan, carrying more than 70 aircraft, anchored in Manila Bay on Tuesday after plying the contended waters for meetings between navy officials of the two countries and liberty for its thousands of sailors after weeks at sea.

Rear Admiral Marc Dalton says the U.S. military presence in the region "has supported our ability to defend our nation and our allies" and "promotes our ability to safeguard freedom of the seas, unimpeded commerce, to deter conflict and coercion."