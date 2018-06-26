JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on Prince William's visit to Israel (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Prince William is meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the first-ever official visit by a member of the British royal family to the tumultuous region London once ruled.

William met Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Earlier, he visited Jerusalem's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial. The memorial has recognized Prince William's great-grandmother, Princess Alice, as part of the Righteous Among the Nations for her role in rescuing Jews during the Holocaust.

Though the trip is being billed as non-political, and places a special emphasis on technology and joint Israeli-Arab projects, William was also to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, and visit landmark Jerusalem sites at the heart of the century-old conflict.

For the 36-year-old William, second in line to the throne, it marks a high-profile visit that could burnish his international credentials.

___

10:30 a.m.

Prince William is starting his busy Israel tour with a visit to Jerusalem's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.

The Duke is set Tuesday to meet two survivors who escaped Nazi Germany for the safety of Britain. The memorial has recognized Prince William's great-grandmother, Princess Alice, as part of the Righteous Among the Nations for her role in rescuing Jews during the Holocaust.

William arrived Monday night in the first-ever official visit by a member of the British royal family to the tumultuous region London once ruled.

In a private 1994 visit to Yad Vashem, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, planted a tree there in his mother's honor. Princess Alice hid three members of the Cohen family in her palace in Athens during the Nazi occupation of Greece in World War II.