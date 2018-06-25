World Cup digest moves separately.

TOP STORIES:

TEN--EASTBOURNE INTERNATIONAL

EASTBOURNE, England — Even after Andy Murray beats Stan Wawrinka 6-1, 6-3 at the Eastbourne International in the second match of his comeback from long-term hip problems, he's yet to commit to playing Wimbledon next week. SENT: 630 words, photos.

Advertisement

RGU--ENGLAND-JONES

LONDON — Eddie Jones will review the South Africa tour with Rugby Football Union chief executive Steve Brown this week still convinced England can win the Rugby World Cup next year. SENT: 380 words, photo.

RGU--KENYA-PAYMENTS DISPUTE

NAIROBI, Kenya — The Kenya Rugby Union is forced to rehire national sevens coach Innocent Simiyu four days after sacking him in a payments dispute. SENT: 210 words, photo.

CAR--INDYCAR-POWER PROBLEMS

ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin — Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power hopes to get back on track after two straight disappointing finishes in what has been an uneven IndyCar season. By Genaro Armas. SENT: 640 words, photo.

BKN--NBA AWARDS

SANTA MONICA, California — LeBron James vies for his fifth career MVP award against Anthony Davis and James Harden at the NBA Awards. By Beth Harris. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Ceremony starts 0100 GMT.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports(at)ap.org.