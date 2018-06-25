Key Points:

Heathrow's third runway $27bn The expected total cost of the third runway project



130m The number of passengers the extra runway will allow the airport to deal with, from 78 million now



98pc The amount of capacity Heathrow Airport claims it is using



15pc The maximum amount of slots at an expanded Heathrow which will be reserved for domestic routes



$42 The average amount Heathrow receives in landing charges from passengers

Boris Johnson has cast doubt on whether a third runway at Heathrow will ever be built despite MPs overwhelmingly approving plans to expand Britain's biggest airport.

The Foreign Secretary predicted it would be "a very long time" before the £14 billion ($27b) development could begin, "if indeed a third runway ever comes about".

Johnson, who has always opposed Heathrow expansion, was ridiculed by his own colleagues today for flying to Afghanistan to avoid the vote, which the Government won by 415 to 119, a majority of 296.

The size of the Government's majority reflected a major Labour rebellion against Jeremy Corbyn's policy on Heathrow, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Official Labour policy is to oppose the third runway, as the plan put forward by Heathrow fails four tests set out by Labour on environmental standards and nationwide benefits of the scheme.

However, Heathrow expansion is supported by Unite, Labour's biggest union donor, and with dozens of Labour MPs publicly backing the plan, Corbyn decided to offer his MPs a free vote rather than whipping them to vote against the Government.

The vote paves the way for Heathrow to begin work on a third runway 15 years after it first became Government policy under Labour.

Heathrow says the development will increase capacity from 85.5 million passengers per year to 130 million, but four local councils have already announced their plans to seek a judicial review of the decision, meaning it could face years of further delays.

Johnson, whose Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency is only a few kilometres from Heathrow, was accused of breaking a promise to oppose the third runway, having said in the past he would "lie down in front of bulldozers" if need be.

Unlike Greg Hands, who resigned as international trade minister in order to vote against the Government, Johnson accepted permission from Theresa May to be out of the country.

And here we go, Greenpeace announces together with councils and Sadiq Khan, they are preparing to go to court over Heathrow — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) June 25, 2018



Defending his decision, he said in a letter to constituents that his "resignation would have achieved absolutely nothing".

In a letter to councillors in his constituency, Johnson said: "I have made clear my opposition since joining the Government, and I will continue to lobby colleagues from within government.

"Some of my critics have suggested that I should resign over the issue. No doubt they have my best interests at heart.

"But it is clear from what is likely to be a large majority of MPs who are in favour of a third runway that my resignation would have achieved absolutely nothing.

"In view of the very considerable difficulties that still face the third runway - its cost and the appalling air and noise pollution entailed by the project - I believe it will be a very long time before we have to make good on that pledge; if indeed a third runway ever comes about."

I will join the legal action brought by local authorities in opposition to #Heathrow expansion. The Government is pressing ahead with the wrong option, resulting in intolerable noise levels and worsening air quality. Gatwick is the better option. https://t.co/e2B0W4qHo1 — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) June 25, 2018



Johnson's visit to Kabul is estimated to have cost the taxpayer at least £28,000, though the Foreign Office refused to divulge the cost, the duration of Johnson's stay or the date when the visit was arranged.

Justine Greening, the Conservative former Cabinet minister and critic of Heathrow expansion, mocked Mr Johnson as she said she "wouldn't want any long term MP campaigners against Heathrow expansion to miss their chance to represent their community".

Other Tory MPs said he should have "put his money where his mouth is" by opposing the plans in Parliament and Hands said it was "very important" for MPs to fulfil "clear pledges" to the electorate.

Even Prime Minister Theresa May appeared to be poking fun at Johnson last week when she said he would be the "living embodiment of global Britain" as he jetted around the world during the vote.