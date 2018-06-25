Ten people have now died in just two weeks at Beachy Head in East Sussex, police have confirmed, after the discovery of three bodies.

The remains of seven people in total were found last week, including a mother and her son.

Sussex police said the three men were all found near the bottom of the 500 foot drop near Eastbourne, on Monday morning.

A spokesman said: "At 9.53am on Monday (25 June), police received a report of a person falling from Beachy Head, near Eastbourne.

Coastguard and @sussex_police recalled to Beachy Head earlier this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/vbQ2bc0GDu — Alan Fraser (@CanonImages15) June 25, 2018

"The coastguard was contacted and the body of a man, believed to be in his 40s, was recovered from the foot of the cliffs.

"Subsequently two further bodies were found in the same area - one at 12.10pm when a man's body was recovered from the sea at Holywell and another, also a man, shortly after 2pm at Beachy Head."

The men's deaths are not being treated as suspicious, and officers do not believe them to be linked.

Last week, remains of two men in their 20s were recovered from the bottom of the cliffs. Their deaths, on Tuesday evening, are not thought to be linked.

One of the men may have been a suicide tourist who travelled to the UK to end their life at the world famous cliffs, it was claimed.

Dog walkers found a passport and a one way plane ticket as police searched for two men.

The dog walkers discovered a bag containing the travel documents and a mobile phone as emergency services searched the clifftops.

The passport and plane ticket from Norway were in the bag near the edge on Tuesday night where Kienan Connolly and his friend Jake Taylor were walking their dogs.

Walking the dogs with Jake Taylor up Beachy Head when Jake comes across a bag and a phone near the edge of the cliff. We... Posted by Kienan Connolly on Tuesday, 19 June 2018

Taylor found the bag and his friend Kienan posted on Facebook: "We thought a tourist might've lost their belongings as we found a passport and a one way flight ticket from Norway to England.

"We then see if his phone was unlocked to see if anyone was trying to ring or message the phone and the first thing that was open on his phone, was his Facebook page with a picture of Beachy Head saying 'This Spot marks our grave, but you may rest here'."

Sussex police said no formal identification of either body found at the foot of the cliffs on Tuesday has taken place.

It comes after Cheryl Tompsett, 42, and her 5-year-old son Leo, both from Maidstone, Kent, were found after a suspected murder-suicide one week ago.

Leo Tompsett, 5, was found on the beach under the cliffs of Beachy Head with his mother Cheryl.

Leo's body was found on a ledge half way down the cliff near Eastbourne, East Sussex while his mother, who worked as a wellbeing and bereavement counsellor, was found on the beach.

In a statement Leo's father said: 'With more sadness and hurt than anyone can imagine, our precious Leo who was our shining light, our brightest star has had his life cut short.

'We all miss him an amount beyond what anyone else can imagine and would request that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.'

Three other bodies were recovered by emergency services overnight on June 14.

Emergency services were alerted last Wednesday, and with assistance from the Eastbourne RNLI inshore lifeboat recovered the body of a 58-year-old man from London.

Shortly after 5pm, while this was in progress, a second, badly decomposed body, believed to be that of a woman, was found nearby.

Then some 40 minutes later a third body, believed to be that of another man from London, was discovered some distance away. Sussex police said they are also not linked.

More than 350,000 people visit the cliffs at Birling Gap and Seven Sisters each year.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.