A wife in Colorado drove her husband back to jail after he took advantage of an identity mix-up and walked out of jail.

Mesa County Jail reportedly failed to check the wristband of James Rynerson who was mistaken for another inmate awaiting release.

Rynerson collected the other man's paperwork, debit card and leather jacket before forging his signature and walking free.

The Daily Sentinel reported that Rynerson was being held in custody in late May on menacing, disorderly conduct and trespassing charges.

Advertisement

James Rynerson walked out of prison after being mistaken for another inmate who was temporarily staying in his cell. Photo / Mesa County Jail

Another inmate, 35-year-old Marvin March, had temporarily moved into Rynerson's cell while his own cell was under construction.

March later moved back to his original cell but the jail's housing list didn't immediately reflect the move.

When March was called for release they called into Rynerson's cell and he came out, the MailOnline reported.

Neither the deputy nor booking technician who processed the papers checked Rynerson's wristband with the name on documents.

Jailers realised their error when March approached a deputy and asked him when he would be released.

Rynerson's wife was shocked to find her husband in the garage of the apartment complex she lives in.

Once he told her how he'd left jail she drove him back to the facility. He was out less than two hours.

Rynerson is now facing a number of new charges as a result of his short-lived freedom, including escape, forgery, criminal impersonation and theft.