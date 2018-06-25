THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek riot police have fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse people who threw stones during a protest of Greece's name deal with neighboring Macedonia.

No arrests or injuries have been reported from Monday's clashes in Thessaloniki, the capital of Greece's Macedonia province.

The violence broke out as about 300 opponents tried to disrupt a discussion organized by Greece's governing left-wing Syriza party on the agreement.

The venue had already been changed due to threats from local soccer team supporters.

Under the deal signed by the two countries' foreign ministers this month, Macedonia will be renamed North Macedonia. Greece has long objected to its northern neighbor's name, saying it implied claims on its province.

Hardliners in both countries oppose the agreement. A protest also was held Sunday in Thessaloniki.