WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is hosting Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House.

The president and first lady Melania Trump greeted Abdullah and his wife, Queen Rania, on Monday afternoon. The couples will be meeting in the Oval Office before Trump, Abdullah and their aides sit down for talks.

The White House had said the allies would be discussing "terrorism, the threat from Iran and the crisis in Syria, and working towards a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians."

Presidential adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner recently met with Abdullah as part of a Middle East trip to lay the groundwork for an expected Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

It's likely to face steep resistance from the Palestinians, who have cut off ties since Trump recognized contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital.